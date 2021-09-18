James Rodney Rigney, age 74, passed away peacefully, Tuesday August 24, 2021 surrounded by family. A private memorial service takes place today.
He was born December 10, 1946 in Olympia, WA to Jim Rigney & Miriam Prine Rigney.
James had a passion for helping others, bridging cultures and bilingual education. He was a member of the Peace Corps in Peru and traveled extensively throughout Latin America. He graduated from Gonzaga university and later returned for his Masters in Education and Counseling. His favorite job was being a dad.
James is survived by his wife, Sabina Rigney, son, James Rigney, granddaughter Maia Rigney, grandson Jackson Rigney and sister, Kathy Blaschke.
