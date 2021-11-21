James Robert Bonholzer, 95, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley on Saturday, November 13, 2021, with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 9, 1926, the son of Laurence and Matilda (Solheim) Bonholzer. Jim lived a full life with accomplishments too numerous to give him due credit. It is sufficed to say he was also a legendary name in the movie theatre business.
His Committal Service with Military Honors will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Fernhill Cemetery. Memorial Service to follow Noon, at Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes, Washington.
To share memories of Jim and to read his full obituary, please visit Jim’s memorial site at www.evanschapel.com/obituary/jim-bonholzer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in