September 13, 1960 - December 30, 2020
Rainier Memorial Center
James Heilman, 60, was born in Yakima, Washington. He lived the majority of his life in Yakima. James passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer. He loved rock music from a very young age and played in local bands throughout his life. His most prized possessions were his seven guitars.
James also loved the mountains. Spending many weekends camping and hiking with family and friends. He even climbed Mount Adams in 1979. James met the love of his life, Michelle, in 1985 and shortly had 2 children in 1988 and 1991. James and Michelle then married in 1993.
James leaves behind his wife Michelle, two children Nathen and Kimberly, three grandchildren Logan, Natasha and Gunnar, his sister Delores Dettling and lifelong friend Tony Bailey. James was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Helen Heilman and his brother Nicholas Heilman.
The Heilman family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Heartlink Hospice & Palliative Care team for making James comfortable and pain free.
Memorial service TBA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In