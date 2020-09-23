Valley Hills Funeral Home
James Rae Carmack (Jim) passed away on September 15th, 2020 at his home on the ranch. Jim was born to Dan and Marjorie Carmack on September 7th 1952, in Yakima, WA. He graduated from Selah High School. Jim started working for Albertson’s in 1970, but then he was drafted to serve in Vietnam. He went to basic training, but was not deployed. He returned to work at Albertson’s and then to Safeway, where he worked for 45 years. He married Debbie Stingley in 1973, and they soon had their first son Scott, followed by their second son Shawn in 1980. Jim was a hardworking individual, who for most of his life worked 2 jobs, the second being a cattle ranch in the Ahtanum that was started by his grandfather. Life on the ranch was always a family affair with everybody coming together to work the cattle there and on his brother’s ranch in Sunnyside. Jim was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting big game and chasing steelhead and salmon. Later in life he didn’t hunt like he used to, but enjoyed just sitting around reminiscing about past adventures. He was very passionate about his animals and just enjoyed spending time with the various dogs and cats that he had through the years. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Dan and Marjorie Carmack, and his loving wife Debbie Carmack. He is survived by his sons, Scott (Kristin) Carmack of Zillah, Shawn Carmack of Selah, his grandson Joseph Carmack of Highland and his brother Gary Carmack of Sunnyside. A graveside service will be at West Hills Memorial Park on Saturday September 26th 2020 at 12:30 pm.
