James (Big Jim) Paul Clemmer, 95, went peaceably to his eternal home on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home in Glenwood, Washington. Jim was born May 23, 1925 in Midway, Tennessee and graduated from McDonald High School in Mohawk, Tennessee. He lived in Midway where the family attended Mosheim Lutheran Church until after World War II. He then moved to Illinois, where he served in the Illinois National Guard from 1948-1950. While living in Illinois, he met the love of his life Jeanette Lenke. Jim and Jeanette married April 8, 1950. They moved west, settling in Glenwood, WA to raise their family. There Jim began his business as a log truck owner-operator, driving trucks until his retirement in 1989. Jim was a Glenwood Grange member for many years, he was also a member of the Glenwood Rodeo Association and received the Hanke Ladiges Memorial Buckle in 2009. Jim continued farming, raising hay and cattle until shortly before his death. Burial will be in the Mount Adams Cemetery, Glenwood, WA.
Jim was a loving and fun husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jeanette, his daughter Cathy Marquis, and his son Terry Clemmer. He is survived by his son Jimmy and daughter-in-law Roxie of Glenwood, WA, his son Kenneth Paxton and daughter-in-law Jimmie Diane of Homosassa Springs, Florida, his granddaughter Dianna Walker (GW) of Moxee, WA, his grandsons Kelly Clemmer (Susan) of Vancouver, WA, and Casey Clemmer (Traci), of Camas, WA, his great-grandchildren Dakody Clemmer, Cody Walker, Raelyn Clemmer, Courtney Clemmer and Jackson Clemmer. Jim is also survived by his trusted friend and caregiver Jacob Garrett.
