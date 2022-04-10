James Paul Bramini

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
James “Jim” Bramini (72) passed away on April 1, 2022 with his family by his side. Jim was born on July 3, 1949 to Dorothy and Joseph Bramini and was raised near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania along with his twin brother David and younger sister Judy. Jim graduated from Lower Burrell High School in 1969 and soon after joined the United States Navy along with his brother David.
While in the Navy, Jim served on the USS Evans and while it was docked in Seattle, Jim met Kathy Marshall, who would later become his wife. The couple chose to make their life together in the Yakima Valley and in May of 1975, Jim was honorably discharged from the Navy and their daughter Jill was born. In 1981, Jim lost Kathy to illness, but he was blessed to find love again with Teresa McCosh, his partner and best friend of 22 years.
Jim was a welder by trade and took pride in fabricating industrial and agricultural equipment around the valley. In his free time, he enjoyed coaching and supporting his daughter and granddaughter’s fast pitch softball teams through the years. Jim and Teresa enjoyed spending time camping and also working on their beautiful yard together.
Jim was a devoted ‘Popi’ and could be found in the front row for all his granddaughter Teagen’s plays and musicals and he rarely missed a chance to pick up his grandson Ezra to hang out and play video games or watch him play soccer. One of Jim’s favorite ways to show his love, was having his family come over and cooking their favorite meals. Though he moved away from Pittsburgh, Jim continued to be a die-hard Steelers fan through the years and could be found cheering them on at any opportunity.
Jim is survived by his partner Teresa McCosh of Yakima, WA, his sister Judy Colin of Pittsburgh, PA, his daughters Jill (Andy) Hamilton of Yakima, WA and Kimberly (Vin) Maione of Salem, OR. Also, Jim’s grandchildren Teagen, Ezra, Mila, Dominic and Aiden. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Jospeh Bramini, his brother David and his wife Kathy.
A Graveside Service will be held for Jim at 10:00 am on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park with a Celebration of Life at the Terrace Heights Civic Center at 11:00 am. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
