James Michael Baddeley (Jimmy), 44, of Tieton, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, surrounded by family.
Jimmy was born on February 23,1975, in Andrews, Texas. He grew up in Prosser, WA where he graduated high school in 1994. During his time in Prosser, Jimmy was involved in many activities such as: drama, Natural Helpers, wrestling, Leadership, Young Life and he entertained crowds as the high school mascot. After high school, Jimmy moved to the Yakima area to be close to family. He worked for UPS and most recently for Tree Top as a manifold technician.
Jimmy was a talented artist and spent many hours creating beautiful artwork for his loved ones. He also enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time with and putting on parties for his Tree Top co-workers. Jimmy enjoyed many treasured moments building relationships and spending time with those he loved. He will be deeply missed by his 14 nieces and nephews who knew him as a fun, energetic, loving and creative uncle.
It has been said, “The measure of a man is not what he does, but what he gives.” Jimmy gave his all with great generosity, compassion and love.
He is survived by his father and mother, Steve and Carol Mettie; six siblings, Joe Baddeley (Holly), DJ Baddeley (Tami), Jerry Baddeley, Gabe Baddeley (Hillary), Drew Mettie (Sara) and Casie Baddeley (Samory); fourteen nieces and nephews, Olivia, Ellie, Abbie, Ava, Khyley, Tyree, Jaidyn, Kayden, Jaylynn, Ashlynn, Brooklynn, Forest, Sienna and Haven; his best friend Janna; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, John H. Mettie; uncle, Mike Mettie and cousin, Evan Mettie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jimmy’s name to Art Expressions Yakima, a youth program of Sunrise Outreach Center a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Donation options may be made online at www.socyakima.com or checks may be payable to “socyakima” and mailed to Sunrise Outreach Center, 221 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Yakima, WA 98901.
