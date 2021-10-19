Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Heaven gained another soldier, James “Mac” L. McLean, on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
He was born January 25, 1948 in Bay City, MI to Earl and Elaine McLean. Jim joined the Army at the age of 17. He was a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Army Special Forces, serving two tours in Vietnam. Jim was wounded twice, receiving two Purple Hearts. After Vietnam, Jim was a tactical advisor in several other countries.
Jim was an instructor at West Point and Winona State University. At Winona, he taught R.O.T.C., teaching our future leaders. He also made the cover of Gung Ho magazine. After retiring, he went to work at the Yakima Training Center, doing everything from pest control to heavy equipment operator. He was a member of “Damned if I Know,” a hunting and fishing club.
Jim was survived by his wife of 33 years, Catherine “Mrs. Mac” McLean; daughters, Kelly (Todd) and Marie; son, Jimmy; brothers, Larry and Mike; sisters, Sheila and Gina; six grandchildren: five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Linda; and brothers Earl and Pat.
Jim is reunited with “Pal.” Ride him like you stole him, honey. Everything else is fine.
A true warrior from start to finish, he will be missed by many, especially his family. “De Opresso Liber”
A Memorial Service will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
