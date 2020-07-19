James Leroy Nelson

Growing up East of 16th Ave. in Yakima, WA on Chestnut Street, there was never a quiet moment in the Nelson household. At the young age of 4 and 5, Jimmy and Johnny used to wake up at the crack of dawn every day to ride their bicycles up and down the street. As they got older, the boys started to favor team sports and their house could have been easily confused with a sporting goods store from all the balls, bats, rackets, skates, and ski gear on the porch; in addition to the billiards table, ping pong table, makeshift bowling lanes, and dart board in the basement. Following the neighborhood basketball games at St. Paul’s, all of the kids would head over to the Nelson house and continue to shoot hoops and play, and perfect their skills.
Jim went to St. Paul’s Catholic and was an altar boy, known for taking the liberty to sample wines in the sacristy. He was a very proud graduate of the A.C. Davis High School in Yakima, WA, where he played basketball and was recognized as the Most Inspirational player his senior year. In high school, Jim, with all of his wit, assigned nicknames to many of his friends and classmates, some of which (the family friendly ones) have stuck around for most of their lives.
Into adulthood, Jim moved to Seattle to be closer with his brother John, student at the University of Washington. Shortly after his move to the big city, Jim got a job at Red Robin in downtown Seattle and began playing on many competitive city league basketball teams and travelling softball teams at a high level, where a lot his friendships were fostered and maintained. As strong of a competitor as he was on the court, he was an even better teammate at the pub afterwards, where he would announce game highlights, crack jokes, embellish his stats, and assign a new nickname or two. Jim also thoroughly enjoyed golf and became a member at Mill Creek Country Club and later a regular at The Nile near Lake Ballinger.
Jim went on to coach his children in basketball and would also officiate as a referee from time to time. His children often joke about how they received their athletic skill and sense of humor from their dad, and their brains from their mom. Many children from the North Seattle neighborhood where he raised his family recall Coach Jim being a very funny guy.
From the young age of 9 years old, Jim initially developed his work ethic when he got a job as a paper boy for the Yakima Herald-Republic. In high school, he waited tables at the Bushwhacker, a local establishment that was located in downtown Yakima, where he made fond memories and lifelong friends. With his incredible social skills, hardworking attitude, and ability to network. Jim grew to be very good at his trade and he enjoyed assisting in property purchases and sales for his friends, family, and anyone else that came along.
Jim is survived by his brother John Lonergan Nelson (Geri), Mill Creek, WA; his 4 children (that we know of), Audrey, Ellery, & James Tate Nelson, Seattle, WA, and Lindsay Moody, Edmonds, WA; He had 3 nieces and 2 nephews, 2 granddaughters, and several loving cousins, particularly Gail Lonergan and Bill O’Brien. Jim had countless special friends, and if all of them were named here, you would need to take time off work; some are: Steve & Debbie Harrington, Cathy & Rich Kloster, Patti Rogers, Ted & Lynda Roy, Jim & Barb Riley, Downtown John Brown, and Lynn Dicus.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents Harold Leroy Nelson & Jeanne Josephine Lonergan Nelson, and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Nelson.
Due to the current health and safety precautions, we are planning to have a large Celebration of Life ceremony in the Spring of 2021 for Sir Lord Nelson (one of Jim’s self-proclaimed nicknames).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In