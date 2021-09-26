Smith Funeral Home
James Leland “Pat” Wandling brought in his final harvest on September 22, 2021. He was born on November 29, 1922 south of Mabton, WA, and spent his first 93 years in the same house. Pat was a wheat farmer from birth. He married Joanna Hersperger, a Bickelton teacher, on August 31, 1947. They had three children, Sue, Jim, and Dick.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Flora “Tore” and siblings Lola, Lyle, and Earl. Pat is survived by Joanna, their three children, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and countless friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2 at 1 PM at the Mabton Grace Brethren Church. To honor Joanna’s wishes and Pat’s memory, masks will be required of all attendees. Memorial donations can be made to Mabton Grace Brethren Church.
The family would like to extend special gratitude to the staff of Prosser Sun Terrace Assisted Living and Prosser Memorial Hospital.
Those wishing to sign Pat’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in