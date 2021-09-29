Valley Hills Funeral Home
James L. Schibig died Saturday September 25, 2021. He was born on October 8, 1954 in Yakima, Wa., the son of Robert C. Schibig and Loraine Schibig.
Jim graduated from Wapato High School and attended Perry Technical Institute. He worked at Inland Fruit for 30 plus years and became an expert in refrigeration. Jim loved fishing and hunting. He was always there for family and friends at the drop of a hat whenever they were in need and put others above himself.
He is survived his 11 brothers and sisters: Mary Schibig, Alan Schibig, Ron (and Kelly) Schibig, Tom Schibig, Louise (and John) Weber, Ray Schibig, Joe Schibig, Theresa (and Steve) Wellman, Robert (and Ann) Schibig, Susan (and Marty) Schoolcraft and Karen Schibig, and 22 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Loraine Schibig.
Viewing will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Wa. from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral in Yakima, Wa. starting at 9:00 am with graveside service to follow at Reservation Community Memorial Park Wapato, Wa.
Please send condolences to Valleyhillsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in