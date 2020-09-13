Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
James L. Rector passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born on September 24, 1927 to Elmer and Elizabeth Rector in Yakima, Wash.
He is survived by his wife, Mae Rector, daughter, Teana Vannieuwenltuizen and family from Granger, Wash., sons, John Bretches and Jimmy Rector, both from Yakima, Wash., and Frank Rector and family from Spokane, Wash.
Jim was raised in Virginia and moved to Yakima, Wash. at the age of 10 years old. As a young man, he fought in the Korean War. He married Mae Shaddox in 1955. Jim retired from Tree Top at the age of 65. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing and camping with family.
Private services were previously held. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
