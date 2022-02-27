James Keith (Jim) Hiatt

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
James Keith Hiatt was born in Wapato, WA, on November 4, 1937, to John Kenneth and Bertha Hazel (Waite) Hiatt. He passed into the arms of his loving Lord on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the age of 84 from lung cancer.
When he was seven the family moved to Selah, where he attended school, graduating from Selah High School in 1956. He attended Selah Covenant Church where he was baptized and a member. He worked for Tree Top and later for Boeing in Seattle. It was in Seattle where he met the love of his life, Dorothy. In March of 1960 he joined the U.S. Army Reserves. While on leave, Jim and Dorothy got married in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 29, 1960, and were married for over 61 years.
After they moved back to Selah, their first son David was born in 1961. Jim worked for United Tire Service and later opened a gas station called “Hiatt’s City Service” in Selah. Their second son, Ron, was born in 1962. Their daughters, Holly and Jeanne, were born in 1967 and 1968.
Jim also worked for Eagle Lanes Bowling Alley and was a member and past president of the Selah Junior Chamber of Commerce. He later worked for United Builders and D.C. England Real Estate after obtaining a real estate license. He then worked as an Appraiser for Yakima County Assessor’s Office and retired in 2003.
The hobbies he enjoyed were bowling, golfing, deer and elk hunting, and fishing. He coached little league and enjoyed watching the many sporting events of his children and grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife Dorothy and their children: David (Kathy) Hiatt of Avondale, AZ; Ron (Susan) Hiatt of Walla Walla; Holly (Brad) Sharp of Moxee; and Jeanne (Eric) Larson of Puyallup; nine grandchildren: Joseph (Ashley) Hiatt; Jessica Harris; Jacob (Claire) Hiatt; Brock and Brielle Sharp; Darion, Kaylee, Rayni and Grayson Larson; seven great-grandchildren: Kale, Brinley and Grace Hiatt; Jonathan Howerton and Mack Harris; Zoe and Sloane Hiatt. He is survived by five sisters, Helen Testerman, Joy Ward, Vera (Loren) Anderson, Connie (Dave) Covert and Carol (Bob) Fievez, and a sister-in-law, Mary Sue Hiatt, and many generations of nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha, his brother Steve and four brothers-in-law, Bill Testerman, Tom Ward, Jerry Shaw, and Dennis Dill, and sister-in-law, Patricia Mitchell.
Many thanks go out to Dr. Bauer, Dr. Mannem, Dr. Ramachandran, Memorial Home Health and Hospice and North Star Lodge for their excellent care. We are also thankful for the prayers and assistance of the Memorial Bible Church Staff and Members. Many thanks to family and friends who prayed and cared for him in his last days of need.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at Memorial Bible Church, 111 Old Stage Way, Yakima, WA 98908. A reception will be held after service in the fellowship hall. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
