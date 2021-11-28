James (Jim) William Bailey, 61, passed away at his home surrounded by family on November 22, 2021 in Yakima, WA after a courageous 6 month battle with cancer.
Jim was born on December 29, 1959 in Ellensburg, WA to William and Rae Bailey. He graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1978. He then received a degree in Forestry Technology from Wenatchee Community College in 1980. He worked on the Hot Shot Crew in Entiat, WA before transferring to the Naches Ranger District in the Wenatchee National Forest where he worked on the firefighting crew, in fire management and as a fuel specialist for 35 years. Jim married Tammy (Croshaw King) on August 21, 2010.
Jim was preceded in death by his father William Bailey. He is survived by wife Tammy Bailey; mother Rae Bailey; sister Linda (Fred) Bailey-Keaton; children Sandra (Juan) Munguia, Trevor, Sarah and Amy Bailey, Kyla (Jake) Schell, and Kelly (Mickey) King; three grandchildren, Adonis, Lucian, and Kasima Munguia; nephew Michael Bailey-Keaton; and numerous more cousins, nieces and nephews.
His family would like to thank North Star Lodge Cancer Center and Compass Home Health Care and Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Jim’s memory may contribute to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in