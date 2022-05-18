Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
James (Jim) R. Brummet Sr., 77, went home to meet his Lord and Savior face to face on Friday, May 13, 2022, at home with his wife by his side. Jim was born to Rommey and Gladys Brummet in Cheyenne, WY on April 28, 1945. When he was two, the family moved to Kent, WA where he was raised and educated. Jim graduated from Mt. Rainier High School in 1964. The following September, he went to work for Northern Pacific Railroad, which later became Burlington Northern.
Jim was saved on January 26, 1986 and became a member of Yakima Bible Baptist Church. Eventually, the family moved to Goldendale, WA to be closer to Jim’s job on the railroad, but every Sunday they made the drive to Yakima to attend church. Jim became burdened that Goldendale needed a church of its own to win the lost for Christ. The heartbeat of Goldendale Bible Baptist Church began in the Brummet family home in 1990. Today, the church has its own building and is thriving.
In 1993, Jim retired from Burlington Northern and the family moved back to Yakima. In recent years, Jim was diagnosed with dementia. We praise the Lord that he passed from this life peacefully in his sleep.
Jim was preceded in death by his son James (J.R.) Brummet II, his parents Rommey and Gladys Brummet, and three sisters, Darlene, Rhonda, and Judy. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Diana Brummet, his son Jason (Terri) Brummet of Yakima, and five grandchildren, Morgan Brummet of Yakima, Elizabeth, James, and Jonathan Brummet and Hannah Price, all of Milton, FL.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at Yakima Bible Baptist Church. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
