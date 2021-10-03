James “Jim” P. Bayle

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jim passed away September 27th, 2021 after a short illness. He was born on February 7th, 1950 to William Garrett and Lois Emery Bayle in Yakima, Washington. He was the baby of the family. Jim grew up on the family farm in West Valley and had many adventures with his siblings, Katie, Janie and Bill. To hear it from his sisters, Jim was always out to pull a prank on them.
He graduated from West Valley High School in 1968 and enlisted in the US Navy “to avoid being a Marine.” The funny thing is, he was a Corpsman on a Navy ship full of Marines, so the joke was on him.
In 1976, Jim married Paulette Wilmoth in Tampico, Washington. They settled in Selah, Washington and raised two daughters, Tracy and Casey. Jim and Paulette had many adventures together, from camping, 4x4ing, guiding white water rafting trips, flying a power parachute and riding their Harleys around the country. Making many friends along the way.
Jim proudly served on the City of Yakima Fire Department for 28 years. He was known for packing his turnouts, uniforms and sleeping gear in his Harley when he was roving from station to station; that was a sight to see! He retired as a Lieutenant in 2008.
Jim never met a stranger, he was a friend, mentor, brother, Uncle, confidant and the Best Husband, Dad and Grandfather.
Jim is survived by his wife of 45 years, Paulette; daughters, Tracy (Dennis) Martin and Casey (Tyler) Quantrille; grandchildren, Kylie and Jakob Daniels and Jeffrey and Lockland Quantrille; great-grandson Grant Walker; sisters Katie DeSanto and Janie (Rich) Gallaher, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lois and brother Bill Jr.
A Viewing will be at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Friday, October 8th, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Greenside Room. Services for Jim will be, Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at Yakima Foursquare Church at 11:00 am. A Luncheon will follow at the Bayle family home. Please come and share your memories and stories.
For those who may not be able to make it to the service there will be live broadcast which you may contact the family for the information. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to the Fischer House Foundation and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
