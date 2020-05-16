James (Jim) Melvin Eddy of Naches, WA passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the age of 82. Jim was born on October 29, 1937 in Selah, Washington to Everett and Gertrude Eddy. One of eight kids, Jim always kept busy and worked any odd job he could find starting at a young age.
His work ethic led to him enlisting in the Navy Reserves at the age of 17. Jim graduated from Selah High School in 1956. He then transferred to the Army where he served 9.5 years. He was stationed in Vietnam, Italy, Texas, and Fort Lewis among other places. While stationed in Maryland Jim met and married Elsie Chloe Carpenter. They made their home in Selah, Washington and had four children, Gordon, James Michael, Donna, and Clayton. They later divorced and Jim remarried his present wife, Gloria (Tinsley) Eddy and together they raised another son, Bronnie Tinsley.
Jim worked for 35 years at Boise Cascade and retired in 1997. Jim liked to stay busy. He volunteered as a coach on his kids’ football and soccer teams and was a volunteer firefighter for the Selah Fire Department for many years. Jim was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the VFW where he often volunteered for events. He most recently served on the funeral team as a rifleman.
Jim enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the Seattle Seahawks and recently attended a game with “bucket list” front row seats. He was also an avid lover of the outdoors and enjoyed nature, fishing, camping and animals. He could often be found up in the hills on Chinook Pass, campground hosting along the Little Naches, or spending time caring for his dogs and chickens.
Jim is survived by his wife Gloria Eddy, brother Elmer (Rich) Eddy, sister Delores (Deedee) Finley, children Gordon Eddy, Mike (Sally) Eddy, Donna Eddy, Clayton (Tracy) Eddy, Bronnie (Kylee) Tinsley, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He can rest well knowing that he touched so many lives.
Jim (Dad), you will always be remembered in our hearts.
