James “Jim” Marvin Lyon passed away peacefully on Feb 17, 2020 in the arms of his loving wife at Cottage in the Meadows, after decades of declining health due to a brain injury. He was born in Yakima, Washington on May 3, 1948 to Clifford and Ethel (Barnett) Lyon.
Jim was raised on the family farm in Mabton, Washington and graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1966. He was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Air Force with pride until 1975. After retiring from the Air Force, he then graduated from Perry Tech in Yakima, Washington. He met his wife Mildred (Micky) Rust in 1975 and they were married in 1977.
Jim enjoyed his friends, animals, fishing, golfing, cards and special times with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his nephew Robert Walker and brother-in-law Bill Howe. He is survived by his wife Micky, daughters Jennifer (and Eric) St. Cin in Marion, IN and Diana Lyon in Eindhoven, Netherlands; three grandchildren Hayden St. Cin, Kimberly and Brian De Laat, and one great granddaughter; sisters Janice (and Garth) Borden, Joyce Howe and Linda (and Bud) Walker; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cats.
The family wishes to thank all the medical professionals that cared for him over the years, especially those at Cottage in the Meadow. His memory may be honored by donating to the Calico Cat Café community seed in Zillah, WA, which creates opportunities to reduce isolation and increase belonging for the disabled.
Visitation is planned for Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm with Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 6:30pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (1107 W. Fremont Ave, Selah, WA 98942). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:00am also at Our Lady of Lourdes. Burial will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery at 1:30pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
