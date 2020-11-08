James (Jim) Martin Boogerd

Smith Funeral Home
Jim went to Heaven on November 5th, 2020 due to a heart attack. Jim was born March 13th, 1960 to Jim and Mary (VanLeeuwen) Boogerd in Artesia, California. Jim moved with his family to Puyallup, Washington in 1968. He graduated from Rogers High School with the class of 1978. After graduation Jim moved to Sunnyside to start his journey in the dairy industry.
Jim married LaVonne Wybenga on June 18th, 1983. Together they raised three amazing children and later welcomed a daughter-in-law and son-in-law. Jim was proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family having Sunday dinners, watching the Seahawks games, going on vacations, and taking the grandkids to the dairy.
Jim had a passion for the dairy industry; with the support of Hank Bosma he was able to start leasing a dairy in 1997. In 2008 he fulfilled his lifelong dream and proudly bought his current dairy in Prosser, Washington. He was always ready to share the importance of dairy with anyone who would listen. Jim loved to support local 4-H programs and was excited for his grandchildren to start showing.
Jim was a grizzled gruff farmer from afar, but for those that were able to get to know Jim knew he was a generous and welcoming man. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and loved going to fundraising auctions. He had a steadfast love for the Lord and was a member of Grandview Nazarene Church.
Jim is survived by his loving wife LaVonne; his children Brandon & Alyssa of Sunnyside, Michael of Prosser, and Alyssa & Brady Haak of Prosser; his seven grandchildren, Chyenne, Ryder, Marianne, Preston, Taylor, Fallon, and Lane; his brothers Chuck & Linda of Tacoma, Bob & Laurie of Prosser, and Don & Beth of Olympia; his in-laws Clarence & Sylvia Wybenga of Twin Falls, Steve and Sandy of Twin Falls, and Rob & Greta of Oakley; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Jim & Mary and nephews Steven Wybenga and Jay Boogerd.
The family asks in lieu of flowers please make donations to the Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo dairy barn project, PO Box 27, Grandview, WA 98930.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, November 9th, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the East Prosser Cemetery with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Grandview Church of the Nazarene. Those wishing to sign Jim’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. To watch live go to gvnaz.org – Celebration of Jim Boogerd.
