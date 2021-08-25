James (Jim) L. Bacon

Valley Hills Funeral Home
During our time of grief and disbelief, our only intention was to hopefully help another family from going through the hell we went through. Not at all to omit all the things accomplished before Jim was overcome by his challenges.
July 28, 2021, Jim stepped up to the plate to confront his demons one more time. His heart and soul swung with all their might, but his body and mind had endured too many extra innings at this particular game, and they struck out.
Jim was born September 2, 1971, in Yakima, WA, where he lived until his graduation from Eisenhower in 1990. His love for baseball earned him several letters during school, where he excelled as a pitcher. He played jr., little league and also with the Beatles.
Jim served eight years in the US Navy where he was certified in Aviation Electronics; he also received several medals, ribbons, awards and a letter of commendation.
Jim watch NASCAR passionately, being a huge fan of Dale Jr.
Jim was preceded in death by his father Jim Bacon, wife Jackie, and grandmother Hilda Flathers.
Jim leaves behind his wife Jo Bacon, their two dogs Max and Merida; parents Joyce and Denny Brackett, his grandmother Thelma Moore, all of Yakima; three daughters and their families, Jennifer Bacon of Terryville, CT, Brandy Hansen of Kennewick, WA and Jessica Bacon also of Yakima, WA; his brother John (Maria) Bacon of Selah, WA, sister Lolah (Sean) Bliss of Naselle, WA, 11 grandkids and several aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
