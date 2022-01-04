James “Jim” Henry Ford

James Henry Ford, 72 of Hillsboro, OR passed away at Providence St. Vincent Hospital with his wife and daughter at his side on December 18, 2021 due to heart complications. Jim was born on September 9, 1949 to Woodrow and Lula Ford in Lowell, Arkansas and moved with his family to Selah, WA when he was 3 years old.
Jim graduated from Selah High School in 1968 and excelled in baseball playing his position as pitcher; he attended Yakima Valley College where he got an associates degree. He married Elaine Stitz on November 17, 1973 and celebrated 48 years of marriage; together they had one daughter Alison.
Jim worked as an electronic technician for Tektronix, NEC, and Solectron during his career. Jim enjoyed deer and elk hunting with his dad, brothers and best friend Vern Horn in the Wenas Valley. Jim enjoyed golfing, reading about history and astronomy. He could probably tell you just about anything in the universe.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Woodrow and Lula Ford, brother Joe Ford, sister Shirley Nelson and nephew Craig Ford.
He is survived by his wife Elaine, daughter Alison Ford, Beaverton, OR, brothers Steve (Lorraine), and Ken (Sue) both of Yakima, WA, sister Dorinda (Roddy) Baze, Kennewick, WA, sister-in-law Sharon Ford, Moxee, WA, and several nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Heart Association or Doernbecher. Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday Jan. 6, 2022 at Valley Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Hillsboro, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in