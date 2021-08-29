James “Jim” Gordon McFarland

June 16, 1937 - August 4, 2021
Jim passed away peacefully in the presence of his family. He was born to Gordon and Lillian McFarland in Colfax, WA, where he graduated from high school.
Jim worked as a meat cutter throughout his life, starting in his native Colfax and including stores in East Wenatchee and Cashmere before moving to a management position in Selah and concluding his career in Seaside, Oregon. He also owned and maintained properties in Seaside with his wife Jan before the couple retired to Yakima.
Jim had many hobbies including hiking, woodworking, and photography. As a member of Cascadians, he climbed many of the Pacific Northwest major peaks, including Mt. Adams and Mt. Rainier. His love of dogs, cats and classic cars was also evident throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his brother Robert. His survivors include his wife Janice (McCreary) and sons Douglas Scott Stahl and Lyle Dean Stahl; also, sons Michael (Joy) McFarland, Robert (Cindy) McFarland and daughter Jenifer (McFarland) Bair from his first marriage to Mary Lou Neill; seven grandchildren, Erik, Michelle, Connor, Ian (McFarland), Jace, Seth and Ryan (Bair); and a great-grandson, Soren McFarland.
At his request, there will be no services. Donations in his honor can be made to the National Humane Society and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
