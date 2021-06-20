James (Jim) G St. Martin Sr., age 84, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. James was born in Rapid City, SD, January 1937, to Gerry and Frances St. Martin.
His family moved to Washington State, where he graduated Naches Valley High School in 1955. He was a school bus driver his senior year.
He was in the National Guard for 8 years. He enjoyed hunting, camping, family time and his pets. He was a very kind, generous and thoughtful person, with a great sense of humor.
He was a surveyor working for several local firms, that spanned 25 years, while also a member of the Operating Engineers Union, which he retired from in the early ‘90’s. He worked on the Alaska Pipeline Project 6 months out of the year from 1973 while also working various other jobs while there. In the 1990’s after retiring from Local 302 he started a small business, ST.MARTIN TOPSOIL.
He is survived by his CHILDREN: James Jr. (Desiree), Jerome (Stephanie), Jonna (Paul), Holly and Brandy; BROTHERS: Ted St. Martin of Jacksonville, FL, Don St. Martin (Margaret) of Naches, and Gerard St. Martin (Linda) of Yakima; SISTERS: Joan French of Moscow, ID, Mary Schoch of Yakima, Dorothy Gregorich (Bob) of Henderson, NV, Margie McDowell (Don) of Yakima, and DeeDee Thomas of Yakima; as well as 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerry and Frances St. Martin, his wife Beth and 4 brothers, Jerry, Larry, Gregory, and Johnny St. Martin.
The last few years of Jim’s life were spent on the property that he once purchased and built a home on. Jim’s challenges with Parkinson’s Disease and dementia didn’t affect his sweet personality, he continued to put everyone else first and never wanted to be a burden. He had a nickname for everyone. Jim never stopped hauling dirt and snow plowing or enjoying his pets, Skunk was there the day he passed, in his own world of dementia. Jim was a gift to many!
Special thanks to his AMAZING caregivers Blanca and Melissa, we couldn’t have done it without you.
At the request of Jim, there will not be a funeral service. A private rosary and mass was offered in his honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In