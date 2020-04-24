Scharbach Columbia Funeral Chapel
James (Jim) Edward Smith, 87, passed away peacefully in his home on April 22, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Jim was born October 26, 1932 in Yakima, WA, son of the late James L. and Agnes (St. George) Smith. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his sisters Carol (Pius) Hager and Janet Reibe; his children, Jim Smith, Debbie (Larry) Weis, Rob (Raven) Smith and Scott Smith; his grandchildren, Greg (Lisa) Smith, Heidi (Brandon) Burns, Amy (Zach) Edmondson, Autumn (Michael) Dietrich, Amie (Bill) Fortner, Kristal Smith, Macayla Smith, Lila Smith, Gunner Smith, and Colt Smith; 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his two sons, David and Tom.
Jim graduated from Marquette High School in Yakima, WA in 1951. Shortly after high school Jim began working for West Coast Airlines. This started his lifelong career in the industry. During Jim’s first marriage he was blessed with four children, James M., Debra, Thomas and David. Jim married Nancy Beckett in 1963 in Coeur d’Alene, ID. They had two more sons, Robert and Scott to complete their family.
A career in the airlines meant for a lot of travel and moving. Between 1964 and 1983 Jim and Nancy and their children moved from Yakima to Ephrata to Chico to Klamath Falls and then back to Ephrata. Jim was working for Delta Airlines when he retired after 35 years in the airline industry.
Jim was a COUG through and through. He loved the outdoors, whether it was family trips to Lake Roosevelt to camp and fish or golfing with family and friends. He loved to be surrounded by his family and to celebrate life. He had a contagious smile and loved to tell a great story. Jim never missed an opportunity to hit the dance floor, his puckered lips and hip wiggle was simply the best.
Jim will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather (Papa), brother and uncle. Jim and Nancy celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in March. Nancy was the love of his life, his love for Nancy was felt throughout the family and set the example of what family meant and what love looks like. He was devoted to watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. Jim was the oldest of three children and he adored his two sisters, Carol and Janet. Jim enjoyed being an uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jim was very loved and will be missed.
Jim will be laid to rest in a private memorial of immediate family at the Ephrata Cemetery. A celebration of Jim’s life will be announced at a later time.
