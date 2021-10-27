James (Jim) Edward Miller, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away at Yakima Memorial Hospital on October 16, 2021 at the age of 85. He was born in Rosemount, MN on October 11, 1936 to Floyd & Ann Miller, and raised in Seattle, WA where he graduated from Ballard High School. He served his country in the Naval Air Reserves for 14 years. During his life he worked for many companies as an engineer and retired from Hanford. Jim loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, and especially snow skiing. He served on the National Ski Patrol and taught many students the art of downhill skiing at Snoqualmie Pass. It was there that he met his wife, Kae, and they were married for 53 wonderful years. They moved from the Seattle area in 1973 to Yakima. After both Jim & Kae retired they did much traveling, cruising, and especially camping with their 5th wheel trailer. He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd & Ann Miller, brother Duane, and son Marc. He is survived by his wife Kae, son Brian (Monique), daughters Erinn (Mayank) Davé, and Katie (Mark) Neubauer, sister Darlene (Mike) Krutsinger and grandchildren Erik, Annabella, Kristi & Colby (Jen) Neubauer and Sydney Adams. Services will be held in the Spring of 2022. Donations can be made to: FB4 Kids c/o Kiwanas, P.O. Box 611, Yakima, WA 98907 or Camp Prime Time, 6 S. 2nd St. #815, Yakima, WA 98901.
