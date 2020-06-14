Keith & Keith Funeral Home
James (Jim) Edward Boggess passed away on June 2, 2020 at his home. Jim was born in Yakima December 22, 1942 to Eleanor and Fred Boggess. He went to school in Yakima and graduated from Eisenhower Sr. H.S. in 1961. Jim entered the U.S. Navy in 1962 and returned to Yakima after his tour of duty was complete in 1966. Jim had several jobs and retired as a building maintenance engineer. He was an avid baseball and football fan. Jim loved to play darts, participated in numerous tournaments and won many trophies.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and his son Clinton Boggess, and survived by his daughter Angie Boggess, brother Greg Fund and sister Carmen Fitzsimmons, and three grandchildren, Brendon, Shanna and Andrew Edward.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In