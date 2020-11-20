Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
James “Jim” Downs Sr., aged 86, passed away Monday, November 16th, 2020. Jim was born in Yakima, WA to Francis Downs and Rose Marie (Mineau) Downs on April 17th, 1934. He graduated from Marquette High School in 1953. Shortly after high school he married our mother Dolores Bossert, the love of his life and forever companion of 66 years. They were married on July 24th, 1954 where they have made their life in Moxee and Yakima with their four children David, Felica, Patricia, and Leslie.
Dad worked for the railroad for the majority of his career. He started with Northern Pacific in 1955, which merged with Burlington Northern in 1970. He retired from Burlington Northern in 1992.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being outdoors and spent many weekends camping. He was an excellent welder and spent many hours in his workshop working with metal and wood. He had a knack for fixing almost anything. He was often called upon to fix and build things for his friends, neighbors, and family.
He loved to play pool and watched every boxing match he possibly could. Later in life, spending time with his family especially his grandkids and great-grandkids brought him joy.
Dad is survived by his wife Dolores; children David (Jane) Downs, Felica (Ron) Blair, Patricia (Jim) Hamlin, and Leslie Creach; grandchildren Jamie, Andrea, Scott, Jennifer, Dalton, and Tylis; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother John Downs. Dad is preceded in death by his grandson Austin.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23rd from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary service beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24th at Holy Family Church in the Chapel followed by the burial at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com.
