Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
James (Jim) Charles Hunter was born February 27, 1943 in Everett, WA to Harry and Margaret (Weston) Hunter. He died April 12, 2022 at Landmark Care due to complications from diabetes.
Jim’s life was one of constant motion. At age 16 he joined the Navy where he served in Vietnam and also explored many ports of the world. At the end of his 9 years with the US Navy, he became a long haul owner/operator for North American Van Lines. For over 40 years, he found his love of trucking across America, driving 2 million miles without an accident and achieving many awards throughout the years. He made many friends on the road and was based out of Jefferson City, Tennessee.
In 2014, after retiring, he moved back to Yakima to be closer to his family. He enjoyed hanging out with family and friends. He especially liked playing cribbage, pinochle and other card games with his friends at Broadmoor Mobile Home Park.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother John. He is survived by his brothers, Mike (Barbara) Hunter and Patrick (Marilyn) Hunter, and a sister, Ann (Frank) Garza, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special friend, Mary Shelver, who was always there for him.
Viewing will be Friday, April 22, 2022 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA) followed by a Graveside Service at 1:00 pm at Reservation Community Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff at Landmark Care for the kind and compassionate care given to brother Jim. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in