James (Jim) Arthur Wertenberger was born May 15, 1943 & passed away January 19, 2022.
Dad was a farmer’s son & farmer himself who passed the passion on to his sons. He loved farming & the life it created. He worked very hard & took great pride in providing for his family & keeping them close to home. He provided the means for his children to grow up in a safe environment where they could show horses in the summer, hunt in the fall, snowmobile in the winter, wrestle, play tennis, work on the farm, or spend time at the family cabin where they had access to the lake & the mountain. He enjoyed taking the family out on his boat for fishing at Rimrock Lake or water skiing, whichever the weather allowed, even though he himself didn’t like the water.
A few of his favorite pastimes were horses, hunting & later in life, golf, all of which he was able to do with us boys. Dad always had horses around for pleasure riding, performance riding & even to pack into the wilderness hunting earlier in his life. He was an avid hunter his entire life & passed that on to his oldest son Kevin & his youngest son Chris. Going to the feeding station on the way up to the cabin at Rimrock was always a big hit for all of us to see the elk we couldn’t find during the season. He picked up golf in the ’90’s & could be seen on the green at least 3 times a week. His hobbies gave him time with his kids, his longtime friends Gene & Donny & the opportunity to meet new people like Merlin. He kept with golf until 2017 when his health kept him from getting out.
Dad’s last love of his life was Vera Near. She was there for him when he needed her for 17 years until she passed in 2014. The two of them spent most of their time together for those years visiting with their children & grandchildren & traveling to see relatives. They would also go to the Eagles in Toppenish for dinner, dancing & good times. While he was with Vera he got his last dog “Radar.” Radar went nearly everywhere dad did until Radar joined Chris’ family in 2017. I am sure Radar would have golfed with him if the course would have allowed it.
He was also preceded in death by mother & father Maravine & Arthur Wertenberger, sister Lanah Casebolt, & by Susan Wertenberger.
He is survived by his sister & brother, Barbara Roh & Kenneth Wertenberger.
He is also survived by his three sons: Kevin & wife Jill Wertenberger with their children Hailey & husband Brett Monson, & Brandon Wertenberger; Corey Wertenberger & husband Michael Scheschuk; Chris & wife Kim Wertenberger with their children Caitlyn, Cameron & Caleb.
A funeral service will be late this Spring. If you would like to be notified please email chris.wertenberger@countryfinancial.com or call (509) 834-2121.
