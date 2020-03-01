Keith & Keith Funeral Home
James (Jim) Allen Caton was born on October 27th, 1939 in Julesburg, Colorado. At the age of two years, he moved to Tieton, Washington with his parents, Milo and Pauline Caton and three siblings, brothers Bob (Sonny) and Junior Lee, and sister Dorothy. Jim’s Dad was a pro boxer before moving to Tieton, but quickly found work as an orchard foreman. His mother worked in the warehouses packing apples. Jim graduated from Highland High School in 1958 where he excelled and lettered in several sports that he loved and talked about forever. Jim continued his education attending Yakima Valley Community College and Central Washington State University.
On August 14th, 1959 Jim married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Cox. He became quite “smitten” with her while they both grew up on the same street in Tieton only six houses apart. Jim always said, “I won her over” and that he did! Jim and Charlotte moved to Moses Lake, living there only one year, where their first daughter, Judy, was born. While there Jim worked several different jobs. He helped build the Wanapum Dam, worked at the Sugar Beet Factory, also at the Potato Factory and finally as a fireman for Boeing at the Moses Lake Airport. He was then given the opportunity to purchase Charlotte’s uncle Lester Johnson’s wheat ranch located in Tieton. It didn’t take Jim long to fall in love with dryland wheat farming. A few years later Jim enlarged his wheat fields, adding the purchase of Lester’s brother Leonard’s wheat ranch on the Wenas. Jim forever loved driving the big machinery.
Jim worked many side jobs while working his own ranches. Jim drove truck for George Witherell, hauling and delivering fuel for farmers and orchards, especially during smudging season. He worked in warehouses and orchards where he met and enjoyed friendships for a lifetime. He hated picking apples but was an excellent thinner. He ate much dirt while farming until he added a cab to his tractors. Most of the time you could only see the white of his eyes when he came home at night.
While living in Tieton and farming, Jim and Charlotte enlarged their family with the birth of one more daughter, Jill, and three sons: Don, Rick and Randy. Jim was adamant about not letting Charlotte work outside of the home. Always told her she had her work cut out for her right at home.
Jim truly enjoyed farming. Once Mother Nature changed the rainfall pattern for dryland wheat farming, there was no way you could farm anymore. Jim found another passion to work at… carpentry work. He remodeled and worked at this for about four years, or more, before he and Charlotte decided to open a Landfill on their Wenas property. So, in 1997 Jim and Charlotte opened and worked their Caton Landfill for around 15 years before Jim’s kidneys failed him. The decision was then made to rely on son Randy to keep the Landfill going. It wasn’t long after when son Don came onboard to take care of the book work letting Charlotte take care of Jim. Jim was very proud of the boys for taking the interest they did… of course with Dad’s OK!! Jim missed working the Landfill, especially visiting with all the customers and driving those BIG TONKA toys.
Jim was a member of the Tieton Lions Club where he enjoyed working on Club projects that helped others in their community. He also enjoyed their fun times of trading and collecting other club pins they had designed. While serving as President Jim designed a pin in the exact duplicate of his Case Tractor that he used to work his wheat fields. The pin became popular for trading in several Lions clubs, even in Canada.
While farming was Jim’s passion, he worked with the USDA office at the Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Yakima where they traveled surveying the many different crops in our region, especially when Mt. St. Helens erupted. He made many friends along the way and enjoyed the work… of course, it was farming!
Jim helped establish the Highland Youth Club where he encouraged parents to become coaches for the children of the area teaching them how to play baseball and basketball. Jim was a strong believer in ALL children receiving equal time from coaching to learn the sport fairly, no favoritism being used.
As a young boy Jim and his friend Loren Woolsey attended Bible School at the Tieton Presbyterian Church. While there they both joined the church. Loren’s mother was a witness to this, since no one in Jim’s family ever knew he joined a church. Jim was surprisingly versed with the Bible and knew well; he would be confronted by God himself one day with the language Jim used.
Jim was a determined bowler and was unhappy when he had to quit. His lack of strength was a problem he couldn’t change. Jim also loved golfing; it was another great sport he followed on TV, but then he disliked watching because it reminded him, he couldn’t play. He enjoyed playing ping pong, beating anyone; enjoyed fishing (although he never ate fish and wouldn’t let Charlotte cook it in their kitchen – too smelly); watched TV in his chair or bed, day and night, it was his downfall; loved to water ski until his back wouldn’t let him. He could sing and did sing in his high school choir, although he claimed he couldn’t sing. He loved going to the movies and eating popcorn. He and Charlotte loved dancing especially the “BeBop” from the 50’s. Jim loved to gamble and was a fairly good gambler… didn’t lose the farm. As a teenager he was forever at friend Don Thomas’ with the “boys” playing their game of poker. In later years, he and Charlotte made several trips to Reno and Wendover with friends Doyle and Shirley Vickers. Jim missed those days a lot. He didn’t know a stranger. He could and did talk to anyone. Most people that got the chance to know him, called him quite the character. For sure he was one! Jim loved dogs. He grew to love Rottweilers. He and Charlotte raised and trained four of them along with several different breeds in earlier years.
Jim loved his family the most, including his grandchildren and his one and only great-granddaughter. He worried over them, laughed with them, played cards with them, he cussed at them, he helped them, he loved them, he showed them many things including how to work, how to drive machinery, how to change oil and tires, how to shoot. He was concerned for their health and their future, always.
Jim is survived by his wife Charlotte; his children Judy Ann of Yakima, Jill Faline Sullivan of West Seattle, Donald Todd (Brian) of Yakima, Richard Garth (Susannah) of Kirkland, Washington, and Randall Glen of Naches; ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; also, a close family friend Terry (Caton) Noyce of Idaho; a sister-in-law, Billy Caton of Yakima, and brother-in-law, Harold Goldsmith of Spokane. Jim was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Milo and Pauline Caton; sister Dorothy Goldsmith; brothers Bob (Sonny) and Junior Caton; sister-in-law Kathy Caton and nephew Ron Caton.
A Viewing will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 6th at 1 p.m. at Keith and Keith, 902 W. Yakima Ave., with burial following at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, 3001 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, Washington. Following the burial, please join the family in a buffet for a celebration of Jim’s life at the Red Lion Hotel, 607 E. Yakima Avenue, Yakima.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
