Rainier Memorial Center
James (Jim) A. Fasano, 72, entered into the arms of his Savior on October 1, 2020 with his family around him.
He was born in Yakima on April 27, 1948. He was a 1966 graduate of Davis High School, and lived in Yakima until his death. His work life included employment with Associated Grocers, as an accountant for the Thunderbird Hotel and he was in the nursing home industry. He retired from Keeler’s Medical Supply in 2010. He was a member and past State Officer of the Sons and Daughters of Italy. A longtime member of Christian Life Center, and currently attending Freedom Church.
He enjoyed many years coaching for his youngest son’s youth soccer teams, and attending his older son’s and daughter’s soccer games. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, Byron, JayLes, Brenden, Keegan and Cameren. Jim will be remembered for his love of family and friends, and his ability to see the goodness in everyone. In addition to his grandsons Jim is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Jeanne, daughter Nicole of Yakima, sons James (Jimmy) Jr. of Atlanta, GA; Mark (Jessica) of Yakima, and Matt of Yakima, and sisters Dianne, Connie (Greg), Elaine (Taff), and other extended family members.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Freedom Church, 903 Lindy Lane, Yakima as well as being live streamed on YouTube. Search Freedom Church Memorial for James Fasano.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In