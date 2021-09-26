James (JB) Hanna

In the late evening of September 8th, 2021, JB Hanna, age 87, succumbed to cancer at the home of his daughter Tamara Kwak Austin.
JB was born July 2nd, 1934, to James Edward Hanna and Joyce Wilma Allen. He traced his American heritage to the earliest arrivals in this country and his ancestors and family have answered the call for every struggle from the revolutionary war to the war on terrorism.
JB graduated from Port Orchard High School, joined the army, and served for 4 years in the medical corps. He eloped with Beverly J. Hansen on April 20th, 1957, and traveled the 11 western states with their 3 cats and travel trailer, installing VOR (very high frequency omni-directional range) devices in some very desolate places.
In 1959 they settled in Inglewood, CA, where daughters Tamara and Arlyn were born. JB worked as a field engineer, traveling both alone and with his family to nearly every corner of the world. Third daughter Judith was born while the family lived in Athens, Greece. Beverly was fond of telling the story of how she induced the U.S. State Department to get JB released from the clutches of Chilean General Pinochet after completing an assignment at the Santiago Airport in that country. Shortly before the birth of son James in 1964, they purchased a home in Selah, WA, where they raised their four children. JB started teaching at Yakima Valley Community College in September 1968, where he taught electronics and math and gave apoplectic fits to the administration for 27 years till June 1995 when he retired.
He served as Commodore of the Yakima Valley Boat Club (YVBC) and subsequently was a proud member of the International Order of the Blue Gavel, an organization that recognizes services that past commodores have made to the boating community. In their travels, he and Beverly enjoyed Blue Gavel functions around the country, even in England. They were able to enjoy a beverage and a meal in many locations by taking advantage of reciprocity agreements that the YVBC had with other yacht clubs.
Following Beverly’s death in 2008, he was married to Carma J. Kimball from 2009 until her death in 2017.
In his retirement, he spent time on the board of the YVBC, traveling, working on boat projects in his back yard (“Hanna’s Landing”), sailing in the San Juan Islands, cruising and visiting with family and friends. In 2015, he joined the Queen City Yacht Club.
His parents preceded him in death, as did his wives Beverly and Carma. He is survived by his only sister Paddy Snooks and by his 4 children, Tamara Austin (Glenn) of Morgan Hill, CA, Arlyn Losey (Robert) of Seattle, WA, Judith McInnis (Gary) of Yakima, WA, and James Hanna (Kara) of Blackfoot, ID; in addition, he is survived by 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
A memorial reception for friends, relatives, and associates to have a glass of wine, tell a story and enjoy light refreshments, will be held on October 16th, 2021, from 1-3 pm at the Women’s Century Club, 304 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901. If you have pictures of JB you would like included in the video collage, please email them to tamara@austin-home.com prior to October 9th. Tributes may be made to North Star Lodge at www.memfound.org.
