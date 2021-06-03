Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
James J. (Jay) Russell passed away peacefully at Cottage in the Meadow in the company of his family. Jay was born to James Anderson and Leona Gertrude (Shadwick) Russell the 28th of March 1932 on the family farm in Beeman Holler near Goodman, Missouri.
The family farm was sold in 1935 and the Russells moved and bought a farm in Plummer, Idaho where Jay started school. In 1943, they moved to the Nile, Naches, WA, which he would call home the rest of his life. Jay graduated from Naches Valley High School in 1950 as valedictorian. He served his country during the Korean Encounter on the U.S.S. Marias (A0-57) Cimarron-Class Fleet Oiler. Jay was able to see Tangiers, Gibraltar, Barcelona, Marseille, Rome, Athens, The Dardanelles, Istanbul, Beirut, and Tripoli. On receiving the G.I Bill Jay attended Washington State College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.
He married JoAnne Mae Matthes in September 1957 and started their family. Susan Lorraine (Lorri) was born June 1959 and Lawrence D. (Larry) was born December 1960.
Jay enjoyed Alpine skiing and joined the White Pass Ski Patrol. He added water skiing to his skills after purchasing his first Larson Outboard. The family spent many hours with the Chase family camping, water skiing and snowmobiling.
Jay attended all of his children and grandchildren’s sports activities. Jay retired from US Dept. Agriculture Forest Service where he kept friendships of his “Road Crews - Roadrunners.” He was fortunate to meet and keep those friendships, Harold (Bud) Horton and wife Maggie, Tony and wife Laurel Sorenson, Larry LaCabe, Howard Moore, and Roger Henderson. He added the ‘Superior Asphalt Guys,’ at Papa Bairds with Bill Hammet and Bob Sherwood and others to “Tuesday Breakfast” which he thoroughly enjoyed. Jay was a Mason, and a member of the VFW Post 379 Honor Guard under the group leader Russ Mclaughlin. A special thank you to our aunt Dorothy Matthes for all the support and wonderful food she made.
Jay is survived by his daughter Susan (Lorri) and husband James Schneider, son Lawrence (Larry) and wife Denise Russell, grandchildren Niklaus Schneider, Derik and wife Kristi Schneider, Taryn Russell, Devyn and husband Lance Valdez, and great-grandchildren Vivian and James Schneider.
Thank you to all those who visited Jay this year, he loved every visit. Thank you to Hillcrest Assisted Living Facility for their care and care from Cottage in the Meadow.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Naches Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
‘Fair winds and following seas, Shipmate, We have the Watch!’
