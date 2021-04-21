Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
James Henry Larin, 87, of Yakima, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Jim was born August 29, 1933 in Portland, OR to Peter and Florence (Ford) Larin. Right after high school, Jim joined the Army, and retired after 22 years as a Master Sergeant.
While in the Army, he met his first wife, Evelyn, and they were married for 27 years. After retirement he returned to Yakima. In 1986, he met his current wife, Mary, while working as Food Service Director at Yakima Valley College, getting married in 1994.
Jim “Crabby” and Mary enjoyed many years of RV’ing with road trips to Alaska and summers spent crabbing on the Oregon coast. He also enjoyed fishing and cooking.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Brian of Yakima; Mary’s daughters, Chelle (Brad) Kessinger of Yakima and Chris (Bill) Mildfelt of Estacada, OR; grandkids Josh Larin of CO, Matt (Brooke) Larin of GA, Alex and Josh Kessinger of Yakima, Trevor (Adi) Zerr, Kylee Zerr and Michael (Amanda) Mildfelt all of Estacada, OR; seven great-grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son James A Larin “Jimmy” and two brothers, Ron and Douglas Larin.
At Jim’s request, no services will be held. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Union Gospel Mission c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
