James H. Thisius, 90, of Yakima, died Sunday October 25, 2020, at home with his wife and daughter by his side.
James (Jimmy) was born in Yakima, WA on December 30,1929. He graduated from White Swan High School. He worked on the family farm until enlisting in the Army in 1952. He spent the rest of his working years as a truck driver. He retired in 1989. He married Phyllis Fischer in 1992.
He loved visiting with the many friends he made over the years making deliveries around town. He especially enjoyed hanging out with Dave and Brad Sharp out in Moxee at Sharp’s Station and Muffler Shop. He was an avid snowmobiler and enjoyed the 32 years of going to Jackson Hole, WY for the Snowmobile Champion Hill Climbs. If you happened to see a man in a maroon dune buggy running around town, that was him. He loved his big dogs and in the old days, he’d hitch up the little trailer behind the dune buggy and give the dog a ride. And, even took out the back seat to take the dog along. It was quite a sight. He was a kid at heart. He spent many days down at the YMCA getting his daily work out. In his younger day, he loved taking the kids and their friends water skiing and snowmobiling. He often said the kids, Dave and Lori, were the joy of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Inez Thisius and Lela Underwood, sister Novajean Morgan and son Dave Thisius and special friend Leonard Eihler.
Survivors include his wife Phyllis, daughter Lori LaBree (Greg), two grandsons, Brian LaBree of Richland, WA and Scott LaBree of Austin, TX, nephew Jamie Morgan and niece Debbie Kersten; stepson James Fischer (Kit), step grandchildren Austin Fischer, Rylei Fischer and Lexi Fischer of Yakima and Logan Fischer of Selah; and friends too numerous to mention.
There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave. from 4 until 8:00 p.m.
Special thanks to all the ones who came to visit Jim. He enjoyed your visits. A special thanks also to Jim’s daughter, Lori, Penny Pittman and Hospice who was a tremendous help.
Reception to follow at 220 Beane Rd, Moxee. Take Hwy. 24, turn left on Deeringhoff Rd., left on Beane Rd.
