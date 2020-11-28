James Green

James O. Green (Jim), 81, peacefully went to be with Jesus on November 19th, 2020 with family at his bedside following a major stroke. Jim humbly lived out his faith by example. He was kind, soft spoken and had a generous heart. He faithfully served God and others. His greatest joy were his grandchildren, Sydney and Elijah. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother John and his baby girl Amy Kristin. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carolyn, his daughter Suzanne (Eric) Smith, grandchildren, Sydney and Elijah, and his brother, Pleas Jr. Condolences and memories are gladly accepted at Omegaservices.com.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In