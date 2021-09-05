Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
James Fredrick Alexander, 74, of Yakima, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
He was born April 24, 1947 in Yakima to Raymond and Margie (Pollard) Alexander, graduated from West Valley High School and attended University of Washington. After college, he went to work for J.C. Penney in Seattle selling suits. James moved back to Yakima, eventually retiring from O.I.C.
James was most proud of his membership and involvement in Yakima Bethel A.M.E. He volunteered and was a staple at the Central Washington State Fair, parking cars for the church. He was there from opening to closing, even using his vacation time. James enjoyed camping, fishing, going to the drag races, and was an avid Mariners and Seahawks fan.
Survivors include son, Tronn (Jennelle) Alexander; daughter, Treana (Joe) Halvorson; brothers, Bob and Claude; sister, Carol; grandchildren, Victoria, Mackenzie and Teagan. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Richard and a sister Kathy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
