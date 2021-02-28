Our family is devastated to announce the untimely death of James F. Sienia Jr. who died suddenly on February 4, 2021 due to a heart issue.
James was born to James F. Sienia Sr. and Joyce Virginia Lang Gibson on May 10, 1962 in Kittitas, Washington.
He left behind three children: daughter, Brittany M. Sienia, and sons, Tyler J. Sienia, and Dominick E. Sienia.
Jim lived surrounded by a loyal group who loved him fiercely.
He was an extremely gifted man who worked hard, played harder and loved with abandon.
Memorial celebration will be Saturday March 6th at 12:30 pm, Cle Elum Community, 201 E. 3rd, Cle Elum, Washington 98922.
In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated, http://paypal.me/JimSieniaFamilyFund.
