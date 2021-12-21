Valley Hills Funeral Home
James Erwin Pratt was born in Medicine Valley at home on 12-17-1937 and passed away 12-15-2021 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA at the age of 83 with family surrounding him. He was born to Asa and Evelyn Ross Pratt. His maternal grandparents were John Ross and Nora Charley Ross.
As a young man Jim fished on the Columbia River. He learned his carpentry trade through Job Corps in California. He later married LaVetta Sue White from Lapwai, ID and they had three children, CoZette SuZanne Pratt Bale, Timothy Pratt (deceased), and Tina Louse Pratt Spencer. There are eight grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife LaVetta Sue White Pratt, son Timothy Pratt, brothers Melvin Pratt, John Pratt, Carl Pratt, and Greg Pratt, sisters Judy Eagle, and Karen (Candy) Batten, and parents Asa and Evelyn Ross Pratt.
He is survived by brothers JC Pratt, and Reginald Hadley, sisters Janice Lay Lewis, Linda Pratt, and Jill Pratt.
Dressing services will be held at 10:00 am on 12/17/2021 at 1910 Shaker Church in White Swan, WA. Services will go as follows: Lunch, services, supper, overnight with Francis “Hoss” Tulee and Louie Sweowat, midnight meal, 12/18/2021 7:00 am last viewing and services prior to leaving for burial at 1910 Shaker Church Cemetery.
