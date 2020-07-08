Valley Hills Funeral Home
It is with great sadness that the family of James Ervin Wilson announce his passing after complications from C.O.P.D., at the age of 72 on July 5, 2020.
James was born in in Louisville, Kentucky on October 18, 1947. He had a passion for junking, farm life and watching western movies. His most cherished passion was always spending time with his family. He would make them smile and laugh with his humor and jokes! (The old bald headed Chinese song.)
Ervin passed away peacefully at Cottage in the Meadow. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Roberta, daughters: Connie (Rob) and Michelle as well as his son James, grandkids: Austin, Sarah (Nick), Corey (Gaby), Adam (Suzanne), Kaitlyn (Dylan), and Lily, and great-grandkids: Khloe, Luxie, Kayleigh, Ella, Ava Lenore, Kori Jane, Mateo, Wesley, Hallie and Ava. He also leaves behind his sisters Debbie, Jamie Sue and brother-in-law Pete, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Ervin is preceded in death by his parents Norma Jean and James Wilson, sisters Barbara, Brenda, and Sherry, and great-granddaughter Sophia.
At this time there will not be a service, however there will be a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com for service updates and to share a memory or condolence with the family.
