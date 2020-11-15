Valley Hills Funeral Home
Lt. Colonel James Edward (TED) Cummings (87) began his peaceful journey to heaven the evening of November 8th, 2020 at Cottage In The Meadow while comforted and loved by family. Ted was born to Harry & Esther Cummings on Sept. 21st, 1933. He attended Wapato schools, graduating in 1951. He was an all-around athlete in basketball, tennis, and other sports, but found his true passion as an accomplished local and state competitive swimmer with the Yakima Swim Club. A few of his AAU swimming records remained undefeated for over 20 years. Ted attended Washington State College (aka WSU). He was an active member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and the WSC Swim Team, participating in the National NCAA Championships in Syracuse, New York in 1955. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, completed the WSC/ROTC program, and earned an officer’s commission in the USAF.
While in his senior year at WSC, Ted met gorgeous freshman June Shafer who became the love of his life. Ted and June were married on February 19th, 1956 and they moved to Wenatchee where Ted accepted an engineering job with the Chelan Co. Public Utilities. Within 4 months, Ted received Active Duty Orders to report to Osan, Korea (K55) and sadly, the newlywed couple was separated for a year. They reunited in Hawaii and transferred to Tyndall AFB in Florida. In 1958, active duty military obligations were complete, but Ted’s military career continued with the USAF Reserves. Extended active duty in 1972 took him to Travis AFB in California at the conclusion of the Vietnam War to debrief returning prisoners of war. As a Major and Lieutenant Colonel, he was stationed at the Pentagon in Washington DC. He retired in 1993 after 28 years of military service.
Ted accepted an engineer position at Boeing in Renton in 1959. He later designed a component of the Apollo 15 Lunar Rover which remains preserved intact on the moon today. In 1971, Ted and family returned to Wapato to rejoin the family business (Cummings Electric Co.) until his retirement in 1993. Ted was active in the Wapato Chamber of Commerce (Pres. 1975) and Wapato Lions Club (Pres. 1989). He served as treasurer, deacon and elder with Presbyterian churches, in Renton, Wapato, and Yakima. He co-created a medical courier service for all retired military personnel living in eastern Washington. He was actively involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Washington/NAMI Yakima) and he served as a member of Yakima County Mental Health Board and Greater Columbia Regional Advisory Board. Ted’s career opportunities were abundant, but his heart always remained focused on family and enjoying life. He had a great sense of humor and he loved to play, laugh, and tease. He loved to snow ski, water ski, camp, travel and share his passion for boats, motor cycles and recreational vehicles with his family and friends. In 2007, he fulfilled a dream of touring the USA in his motor home with his wife and beloved pup Chami.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents Harry/Esther Cummings and his brother Ray Cummings. He is survived by his wife June, children Don Cummings and Kari Freeborn (Bob), 3 granddaughters: Chelsi Freeborn, Jessica Tartaglia (Chris), and Dannielle Bennett (Lucas), 3 great-grandchildren: Haylie, Tony, and Jackson Bennett and 2 step-grandsons: Michael and Christopher Loye.
A Graveside service will be held Friday November 20th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park where full military honors will be rendered. (Masks and social distancing required.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Yakima Covenant Church, Cottage in the Meadow, or NAMI Yakima.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In