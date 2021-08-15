On Friday, July 23, 2021, our dearly loved brother, James Edward Koempel, was called home.
Born April 11, 1945, James grew up in Tieton, Washington, where he lived until attending WSU.
An unpretentious man, James requested his obituary be simple and no public services held. We, his siblings, while honoring his request, still wish to share a bit of James’s loyalty to those in the Yakima Valley for whom he cared deeply. A memory demonstrates James’s love of God, the community in which he was raised and of humanity. One cold winter day in Washington, DC, found James standing before the Vietnam War Memorial, searching the book of names and locating them on the Wall. Kneeling before each name, placing his palm on the cold granite, he prayed. Tears escaped. Then reaching inside his overcoat, he pulled out graphite, tracing paper, and began making rubbings of each name. When asked what he was doing, he replied, “Janice, these boys’ parents may never be able to visit their boys’ memorial. I want to bring it to them.”
After graduation from WSU, his well-lived life was in Cashmere, Washington, where his appreciation of God’s beauty never ceased to delight him. He loved the structure of the hills and valleys, the colors running through the rocks, the animals, and the shades of the sky. Most of all, he loved God and sought to walk a Christian life.
James is preceded in death by his mother, Vera Jean Mortimer, stepfather Paul A. Mortimer, and father, James E. (Koempel) Campbell, and his dearest son, Jeffrey Koempel. He leaves behind his wife, Sue Koempel, son Joshua Koempel (Ashley), and daughter Kiffen (Bill) Summers and the loves of his old age, seven grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all who will miss him dearly. And he leaves behind us – his sisters Joy Jean Thompson and Janice Irene Wassel, and brother Paul Mortimer, Jr. While we will miss his silly jokes, phone calls, curious and creative mind, we celebrate his life.
If you would like to celebrate his life with us, please do by finding a favorite place to reflect and/or pray on August 22 at 2 p.m. PDT. If one wishes to join others in planting memorial trees in his honor, the information may be found at Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, Washington.
