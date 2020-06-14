James Edward Gallagher, Sr., 88, passed peacefully on May 15, 2020 in Peoria, AZ surrounded by loving family members. Born in Missoula, MT on January 15, 1932, Jim was the oldest of eight: Irene, Bob, Don, Jerry, Rose, Pat and Judy. With living quarters being tight, Jim decided to test his survival skills by taking a train to Seattle at the young age of 15. Staying with an aunt and uncle he picked up work as a dishwasher and continued his education at Queen Anne HS. He had an opportunity to work in a meat market at the Pike Street Market, acquiring the skills to cut and sell meat.
He was soon drafted into the Army during the Korean War. After basic training he came down with a severe case of pneumonia, keeping him from going to Korea with his company. After recovering he was sent to Germany for 21 months, fulfilling his army duties and the chance to play sports, competing all over Europe in basketball and winning back to back championships.
Returning to Washington State, while working as a meat cutter in West Seattle, he met Carol Edwards the mother of his three boys, Jim Jr., Mike and Kelly.
Advancing to a management position with QFC he quickly earned respect throughout the meat industry and in 1962 he became the Director of meat operations for Associated Grocers, moving his family to Yakima, WA.
His three boys brought him so much joy… Kelly sharing his dad’s love of music, becoming a radio announcer for KATS-FM in Yakima. Jim Jr. and Mike inherited their dad’s athleticism and enthusiasm for the love of sports.
A longtime member of the Yakima Elks and Country Club, golf remained one of his all time favorite recreational pastimes.
In 1978, Jim had the opportunity to become a partner in a small brokerage firm, Farm Fresh Foods in Issaquah, WA, distributing Farmland pork products. Along with son Jim Jr. and later son Mike, they soon developed a reputable, successful business becoming well known in the Northwest marketing area.
Now single, Jim met an adventurous, beautiful brunette that not only caught his eye, but captured his heart for 41 years. Her name was Sharon Lang Vetsch and having eight kids between them, the two families blended together and little did they know that 14 grandkids and 18 great-grandkids would be in their future.
Any chance to spend time with family and friends was seldom lost and with the ‘Irish Wake’ (SeaRay boat) they spent many a vacation on Lake Chelan, Vantage, Crescent Bar, Lake Roosevelt and Puget Sound with lifelong friends, the Halls, the Kuntzs and the Brockmanns. They eventually bought a place on Moses Lake and with a cold beer in hand and lots of patience, Jim taught many a youth how to drive a boat and water ski.
He had his first hole-in-one in 1990 in Reno, NV, witnessed and celebrated by close friends. Traveling to Scotland and Ireland in 1992 he was able to fulfill a long time dream to play St. Andrews. Attending the 60th annual Masters golf tournament in 1996 was at the top of his bucket list, watching his favorite players, Phil Mickelson and Freddy Couples and getting on TV. Watching golf was still a favorite pastime and having inherited his passion for golf, two of Jim’s grandsons, Jake and Joe, are following in Grandpa’s footsteps.
After vacationing in Arizona, Jim and Sharon purchased a home in Westbrook Village (Peoria, AZ). Selling their business and home in Bellevue, they bought a second residence in Yakima, WA.
After several back surgeries, Jim had to set aside his golf clubs and replaced them with a new passion… singing. With his silky smooth voice he joined the ‘Village Voices’ at Westbrook where he often had part solo leads in the Christmas and Spring concerts. One of Jim’s last touching live performances was this past summer during a memorial service for step-son, Danny Vetsch. Jim sang a cappella ‘Danny Boy,’ an emotional tribute that was as beautiful as the artist who sang it.
Jim cherished family the most and always enjoyed the annual trips to Montana to attend the Gallagher family reunions.
Jim lived the life he loved and loved the life he lived! He was successful, generous and compassionate and had an infectious smile, beautiful voice and a heart of gold. He remains an inspiring example in showing each of us what we could be while living a life you are proud of. ‘A Life Well Lived’ indeed!
Jim was preceded in death by his son Kelly; step-son Danny Vetsch; parents James and Virginia; sister Irene; brothers Jerry and Don; brother-in-law Jan; and sisters-in-law Bobbie and Marlene.
Jim is survived by his wife Sharon; brother Bob Gallagher; sister Rose (Gene) Peterson; brother Pat (Linda) Gallagher; sister Judy (Jim) Sitton; six children, Jim (Kathleen) Gallagher, Mike (Roxanne) Gallagher, Paula (Byron) Palmer, Damon (Len) Vetsch, Steve (Lynn) Vetsch, and LeAnn (Cherie) Vetsch; his fourteen grandchildren, Erin, Conner, Cailin, Joe, Ashley, Aaryn, Kassica, Wyatt, Jennifer, Derek, Brooke, Jake, Shannon and Randy… 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
With sincere love and appreciation, the family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley in Arizona for their guidance, support and compassionate care for Jim during his final days. The family request that donations can be made in Jim’s memory to either Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014; or the Salvation Army, Northwest Division Headquarters, 9501 Greenwood Ave. North, Seattle, WA 98103. ‘A Celebration of Life’ will be held at a family reunion in Lake Chelan… summer of 2021!
In saying farewell to our beloved ‘Irish Lefty,’ I will leave you with a quote that he often said: “As you ramble on through life brother, let this be your goal… keep your eye upon on the donut… and not upon the hole!”
