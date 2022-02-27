Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
James Edward Burton was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ (at home surrounded by his family) on February 18th, 2022.
James (Jim) was born on May 5th, 1939 in Idabel, Oklahoma. The oldest of a large family, they settled in Yakima in 1956. James married Louise Uerling in 1958. They had 4 children. They helped raise their younger siblings, taking them into their home when the need arose. Jim worked as a farm laborer until moving to Randle, Wa. where he worked in the sawmill. He felt the call of God to the ministry, studied to become a minister and received his license to preach through Berean School of the Bible. Although never pastoring a church he served as Assistant Pastor for most of his remaining years, Youth Leader, Sunday School teacher, Camp Counselor, Visitation for shut ins/nursing homes.
He loved coaching Pee Wee baseball, woodworking, gardening, camping, built a playhouse for our kids; always remodeling our home with many shelves/storage for me.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Hughes Lester Burton and Ollie Mae Graham Jordan Burton, son Ronald M Burton, great-granddaughter Chasity Littlefield all of Yakima; siblings Cathy Elaine Burton, Wayne Burton, Leona Burton Hellums all of Yakima, Charles Burton of Vancouver and Virginia Burton Miller of Winlock.
Jim is survived by his wife, Louise Uerling Burton and their 3 children, Brenda Burton Widmyer (David), Donald Burton and James Earl Burton (Lorie), René Williamson Burton (Ron’s wife) 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Eddie Burton, sisters, Barbara Burtonelli, Sharon Burton Hicks, Linda Burton Hellums (Allan), Patricia Burton Elliott (Russ), Lois Diane Burton Marney (Kelly), and Donna Burton Davis (David), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A time for visitation has been set aside at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home on Thursday March 3rd from 4-8 PM. Services will be at Central Assembly of God at 12:00 PM on Friday, March 4th. Corner of 3rd Ave. and Peach. To leave a memory for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
