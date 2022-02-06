Legacy Funeral Homes
James Denver Fredrick-Rock, age 41, passed away on January 26, 2022 in Chugiak, AK. Born October 15, 1980 in Watsonville, CA, James spent most of his life in Alaska where he grew to become an avid lover of the Alaskan way of life. James was a skilled craftsman, spending his time building numerous luxury homes and cabins in the Anchorage and Mat-Su areas. A loving son and brother, James loved being around family and never missed an opportunity to bring the room to laughter. He is preceded in death by his father Michael H Rock, and his grandparents Alex and Arvilla Soto. He is survived by his mother Sylvia Rock, his step-father Christopher Ciringione, brothers Michael Rock, Kenneth Fredrick-Rock, Anthony Rock and LaRocco Rock; and his sister Margaret Ciringione and many uncles, aunts and cousins. A private ceremony will be held by the family. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. And for those in need, help is available at 800-573-8255.
Arrangements entrusted to Legacy Funeral Homes. To share words of comfort with the family please go to legacyalaska.com.
