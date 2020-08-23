Keith & Keith Funeral Home
James D. Smith, 88, of Selah passed away on August 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 23, 1932 in Yakima, Washington to Frank Henry and Hortense (VanValkenburg) Smith. He was raised in Yakima and graduated from Yakima High School in 1951. He then served in the Air Force as a tail gunner in the 51st Bomber Squadron. He was fond of recalling that during his time in the Air Force, he never knew where he was going but he always knew where he had been. He returned to Yakima after his Air Force service and met Mary Ann Tobin. They were married August 10, 1957 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
After living in Yakima for a short time, they moved to Selah where they lived for the rest of their lives.
During their many years in Selah, they raised four boys and were active in supporting the community, especially school sports. Jim and Mary Ann were named Fans of the Year in 1987. They were often seen at events supporting their sons and grandchildren in all their activities. They were active as members of the Gateswingers Square Dance Club for more than 20 years where they formed a tight circle of lifelong friends.
Jim was employed as an engineering inspector for the city of Yakima, retiring in 1987. During this time, he oversaw many of the major public works projects completed in that era. After retiring he was employed for many years by Gray and Osborne Engineering Firm. This job allowed him to travel throughout the Pacific Northwest with Mary Ann accompanying him to many of the job sites. They enjoyed the travel and extended it to visit their children and grandchildren across the country.
Jim is survived by his sons, Dr. David Smith (Dr. Janis Hayward) of Ann Arbor, MI; Dan (Lisa) Smith; Andy (Terri) Smith; and Scott (Shelley) Smith, all of Selah; grandchildren Rachael (Joseph) Domino; Tyler Smith (Michelle Webb); Erin (Derek) Dowdy; Katie Smith; and Michael Smith; great-grandchildren Parker and Everett Domino; his sister Sarah Beechum, and brother-in-law James (Jolene) Tobin. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann, his parents, his sisters Frances and Marjorie, his brother Robert, and his daughter-in-law Lyn Bonnin Smith.
Jim was buried August 20, 2020 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. A public memorial service will be held after the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cottage in the Meadow Hospice or the local hospice agency of your choice in memory of Jim.
