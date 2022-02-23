Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
It is with heavy hearts our family shares the passing of our beloved brother and uncle, James Bruce Walker. Bruce went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 16, 2022, at his home. Bruce was born July 5, 1951, to Alva and Virginia Walker in Yakima, WA. He was raised on a fruit ranch on the Naches Heights and later became the third generation to farm the ranch. He was an orchardist for over forty-five years.
Bruce enjoyed many activities throughout his life. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved fishing, hunting, camping, and picnics with his family at Soda Spring and Clear Lake. His story telling skills were superior to none combined with his infectious laugh, particularly those pertaining to hunting and golfing. He adored his nieces and nephew and spent many hours playing with them, teaching them how to fish, golf, and play cards. Family game nights at grandma’s house were always the best. Charades, Pictionary, Quiddler, and The Farming Game provided endless opportunity for his side-splitting laughter and antics to have you laughing to the point of tears.
One of his favorite pastimes during his younger years was playing golf with his friends, who were fellow teachers and farmers in the West Valley and Naches Heights areas. They traveled the state playing tournaments their group created and spent many a fun afternoon at Suntides and surrounding golf courses.
Bruce was a very caring and companionate person and friend to animals. He was a wonderful son to his mother, who he cared for until she passed. They enjoyed playing card games and going for picnics in the mountains with the family. Bruce and mom were exceptional gardeners.
Bruce’s journey was difficult these past few years with health issues we thought were behind him. Unfortunately, his time here with us was shorter than expected, but he left a forever imprint on our hearts. A special thanks to family and friends who helped Bruce and our family during his recent health illnesses. His smile, laughter, and kindness will be greatly missed. We take comfort in knowing he is at peace with the Lord. We will keep his memory alive sharing his gentle kindness, love, and laughter with family and friends. Bruce, you were a wonderful loving friend, son, brother, and beloved Uncle B.
Bruce is survived by his sisters Sandra Robertson (Greg) Prosser, WA, Cheryl Rowe, Selah, WA; nieces Kari Robertson, Kirkland WA, Lauri Irion (Colin), Snohomish, WA, Heather Simmons (Jeremiah), Palmer, AK and nephew Charles Lewis, Yakima, WA; aunt Polly and uncle Calvin Kerr, Rome, GA, great nephews Derrick Allen, Gabe Simmons and Chase Irion and great niece Ella Irion, and many cousins.
There will be a Graveside Service at West Hills Memorial Park in Yakima, WA on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 am. The family requests instead of flowers donating to your favorite charity in Bruce’s name and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
