James Arthur Tackett entered this world on August 14, 1947 in Toppenish, WA and finished his journey on August 22, 2020 in Yakima, WA.
James was called Jim or Charlie by most of his family and friends. Jim was a great man who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Jim was a proud father, good husband, and a wonderful grandfather. He was a hardworking man that had many trades and a lot of skills but was willing to turn his efforts on any task no matter how humble. Jim served his country in the Army and saw a lot of the world, not only in the service but for work and pleasure. He visited not only the Americas but Europe, Asia, and Africa. Jim was a big fan of John Wayne and he had a passion for the outdoors. He regularly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just time around a campfire with family and friends. Jim had a lot of family, he was the youngest child of Raymond and Viola Tackett, who raised Betty, Donna, Jay, Robert, Karen, Raymond, Larry, and finally James (Jim). Jim being the baby of the family he grew up very close to his many nephews and nieces that were really more like brothers and sisters to him. Jim’s third wife, Florence, was with him at the end of his journey. She has four children, David, Camron, Cody, and Shannon. Jim’s second wife, Traudi, preceded him in death. She has a daughter, Tammy. Jim’s first wife, Nan, gave him three sons, Cary, Daniel, and Jeffery. Jim left this earth with 29 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and the hearts of so many that may not have had a blood tie but were true family to Jim.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
