On Sunday, November 22, 2020, the Shinpaugh family lost a good son, brother, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather when James Arthur Shinpaugh passed from his earthly life to join other family members now in Heaven. He had resided at Fieldstone Memory Care for a year before his passing.
Jim was born February 27, 1943 at the Osteopathic Hospital in Yakima, WA. He attended Garfield Elementary, Franklin Junior High and graduated from A.C. Davis High School in June of 1961. During high school he was the Band Manager and Road Tech of “The Crystals” comprised of friends Jack Pearson, Jim Perkins, Tony Platter, Bob Seltzer and Jim Dalrymple. After graduation, Jim worked for Bank of America in Los Angeles, CA and then decided to join some of his friends and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
He went into Basic Training at Lackland AFB on January 3, 1963. He served in the Vietnam War and was stationed in many places. Jim was an Electronics Engineer, who specialized in radar, communications & crypto equipment systems. He was placed on disability in September 1973. He continued to work for the U.S. government as a civilian on base, continuing his work servicing radar & communication installations around the country. In 1984 when his illness with rheumatoid arthritis and Agent Orange hindered his ability to physically work, he retired and moved back to Yakima to be closer to his family.
Jimmy enjoyed watching local sports (Yakima Bears, Sun Kings, Pippins and local school sports), the Seahawks, the Mariners, WSU football and his favorite, The Zags (Gonzaga Bulldogs). He loved to do jigsaw puzzles and the daily crossword puzzles. He enjoyed family get togethers for birthdays and holidays.
James A. was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, William Jackson and Mary Elizabeth (Simmons) Shelton, his paternal grandparents John J and Stella (Brooke) Shinpaugh; his father William Harvel Shinpaugh, his mother Esther E. (Shelton) Shinpaugh, his uncles Harry (Buster) Shelton, Robert Shelton, Olin, Aubrey (Slim), Herbert and John J. Shinpaugh; his aunts Bessie and Alice Shelton, Frances Coonts, Joyce Smith, Norva Martin, Elda Bowers, Elva Vinson and Lela Lynn. He is also predeceased by his sisters Helen L. Moran and Carolyn F. Bradford, and his brothers-in-law Gary W. Webster and Kenneth Herd.
He is survived by his children: Jeanette Shinpaugh (Bruce Hoffman), Deborah Shinpaugh (Jason Edlin), Roger Shinpaugh, Karlynne Utterback (Jeffrey), Levonne Gaines and Lorna Ware (Todd). He is also survived by his brothers Randy W. Shinpaugh and Larry (Donna) Richardson; his sisters Mary Ann Cramer (Wes), Phyllis N. Webster, Brenda Shinpaugh (Dorothy Ramirez), and Linda Richardson. Jim is also survived by his aunt Ruby Hopper and his mother Elva (Shinpaugh) Stonecipher. (Our family does not precede members with steps or halves. We are all family!) He has 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and another on the way. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial and Military services will be held on June 5, 2021 at 1 pm at West Hills Memorial Park in the Veteran’s Section. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the VFW.
Monetary remembrances can be made to the Yakima VFW, Parker Youth Foundation, Yakima Valley Pet Rescue, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, AA/ Alanon or a charity of your choice. The family sincerely thanks you for these remembrances. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
