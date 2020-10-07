Valley Hills Funeral Home
James Arthur Kent (Jim), 62, passed very peacefully on September 27, 2020 after a long struggle with terminal brain cancer. He is survived by his two children, Marshall J. Kent and USAF Lt. Jordan P. Kent; siblings, Janalee, John and Ron Kent and his life-long partner, Susan Kent.
Jim was born on February 15, 1958 in Brewster, Washington to Gordon and Mary Kay Kent. He grew up in Walla Walla. The family eventually moved to Alaska where Jim attended Kodiak High School. His senior year, he was awarded Athlete of the Year for his outstanding performance in multiple sports, including basketball, track, cross country and bowling. He also did well academically and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Graduating in 1976, he then attended Western Washington University, transferring later to Washington State University. He received his bachelor’s degree in 1982 in Range Management and Wildlife Biology. While attending WSU, he was an integral part of the school’s club bowling team, helping them win the National Collegiate Championship in 1982 with teammates Jim Campbell, Dan Lovejoy, Gary Rauth, David Sowers and his best friend, Robert (Bob) Hanson.
After college, he moved back to Kodiak, AK, where he spent summers commercial fishing and, in the off season, helped manage Tropic Lanes, a 10-lane bowling center.
In 1989, he and his wife Susan, along with a longtime friend, Harry Mickelson, purchased Nob Hill Bowling Center in Yakima, WA. For the next 27 years, Jim’s coaching life fully took root, helping many junior bowlers appreciate and improve their skills, including his son, Marshall, who is now a top professional in the sport.
Throughout his entire life, Jim maintained a constant love for the outdoors and was an avid sport hunter and fisherman. Each summer he would travel to Kodiak, AK to fish and visit old friends. In the fall, he could be found at “Elk Camp” on Pine Mountain near Yakima with his two boys, and many of his friends. He was inspirational to many, especially his sons.
Jim was a devoted father, a kindhearted teacher, a gentle soul, and a beloved friend to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed. We love you, Jimbo!
Per Jim’s request, no formal services will be scheduled. Memorial contributions in Jim’s honor can be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation in care of Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Ln., Yakima, WA 98901).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In